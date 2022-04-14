MP: Three teens drown in Kervan dam in Bhopal

Bhopal, Apr 14 (PTI) Three teenagers drowned in Kervan dam on the outskirts of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place around 4 pm, when the trio, aged around 17 to 19 years, had gone for a picnic to the dam, Ratibad police station in-charge Sudesh Tiwari said.

The boys were residents of Shivaji Nagar area of the city, he said.

One of the boys, Nishant Jain started drowning and raised an alarm, following which his friends Mohit and Shubham tried to save him but drowned in the process, Tiwari said.

The bodies were fished out from the reservoir and sent for autopsy, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister in a tweet said, “Pained after receiving the heart-wrenching news of three children drowning in Kervan dam. We are with the grieving families.” PTI MAS ARU ARU

