MP: Woman Constable Dies Of Dengue In Jabalpur

A 53-year-old woman constable on Sunday died of dengue in a private hospital in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Constable Usha Tiwari was detected with dengue on Friday and was hospitalized a day later after her blood platelet count dropped, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Gopal Khandel told PTI.

Her son and daughter had recovered from dengue recently, he added.

