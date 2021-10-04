Mumbai: 61-year-old Dies After Four-storey Building Collapses In Kalbadevi Area

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) department, a 61-year-old man died after a four-storey building fell in the Kalbadevi neighbourhood of Mumbai on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Sundara Saw, according to MFB. The building was quickly evacuated. It stated that several elements of the structure had collapsed.

After the incident, the victim was brought to the hospital. The man was declared 'brought dead,' according to Dr Shaikh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of JJ Hospital. Mumbai and its neighbouring areas have witnessed a number of structure collapses during the monsoon season.

Maharashtra: A four-storey building collapsed in Kalbadevi area of Mumbai, killing a 61-year-old man yesterday evening pic.twitter.com/q3aFX6srEl — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

Previous structure collapses in Mumbai during monsoon 2021

In September, a portion of a four-story structure in Thane's Rabodi neighbourhood fell. Three people were injured and were later rescued by the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) team and the fire department. In July, a four-storey under-construction building collapsed on an adjoining house in Mumbai's Andheri neighbourhood, injuring five people, including a fireman. The five people were retrieved from the rubble by the fire department and taken to a hospital, according to Mumbai Police. At the moment of the collapse, there were only five individuals in the house.

According to the authorities, they all suffered minor injuries. A firefighter was also injured but was treated and released from the hospital. The fire broke out post-midnight on Tuesday in Mehta Baba Chawl, Amar Society, Juhu Gully, Near Salami Hotel, Andheri (West), and was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at midnight. The Mumbai police and fire agencies arrived in the area as soon as they received the information.

Mumbai rains

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a weather forecast for Monday, October 4, on Twitter. In the city and suburbs, light to moderate rain is expected. Over the last three days, Mumbai has been subjected to heavy rain on and off. The commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Iqbal Singh Chahal, issued an order on Tuesday directing officials to fill all potholes as quickly as possible during the next two to three weeks.

Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, called a meet to assess the state of the state's roads. Chahal told the officials to go to their wards and make sure the holes were repaired as quickly as possible.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)