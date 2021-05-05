Mumbai: BMC Receives New Stock Of 1 Lakh Vaccines, To Resume Inoculation For Above 45 Yrs

Amid a surge in COVID cases across the country and shortage of vaccines, Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received one lakh COVID vaccine jabs on Tuesday night and it will resume vaccination of people above 45 years at government vaccination centers.

The civic body informed, "Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation received a fresh stock of one lakh vaccine doses last night and it will resume vaccination of people above 45 years at BMC's and government vaccination centers."

On Sunday, BMC had said that vaccination for those aged 45 years and above will be closed on Monday, while vaccination for 18 to 44 years will continue only at five centers. Only those who have registered themselves in the CoWIN App and who have been given the prescribed immunization center and time (slot) were being given the jab.

On Tuesday, the civic body also started the city's first drive-in vaccination center where specially-abled people and senior citizens will not have to stand in a queue and they will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine doses in their own vehicles, officials said. The facility has been set up in a public parking lot at the Kohinoor tower in Dadar area for inoculating people above the age of 45 years, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

COVID Cases In Mumbai

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 2,554 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 62 deaths, taking the count of infections to 6,61,420 and the toll to 13,470, an official from the BMC said. This is the second consecutive day that the country's financial capital has recorded less than 3,000 cases.

As compared to Monday, the number of infections dipped by over 100 and the number of fatalities by 10. The day before, the city had witnessed 2,662 cases and 78 deaths. This is also the third consecutive day that the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the city remained below the 30,000-mark. According to the BMC, 29,076 COVID-19 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests administered so far to 55,42,859.