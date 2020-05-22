Mumbai: BMC Sets Conditions On Liquor Sale; Home Delivery In Non-containment Zones Allowed

In the view of the extension of lockdown and revised guidelines on the measures to be taken for containment of COVID-19, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday has allowed home delivery of sealed liquor bottles in non-containment zones. BMC has also allowed E-commerce platforms to deliver liquor. However, no over-the-counter liquor sale is permitted in the city.

The order issued by BMC Chief Iqbal Chahal stated, “The amendment in guidelines in respect of liquor shops selling liquor in sealed bottles be permitted to operate by selling liquor to the customers by effecting deliver”.

Excluding the containment zone, liquor shops selling liquor in sealed bottles can be permitted to operate by effecting delivery of permitted liquor to home address of customer if such an order is placed, subject to following conditions: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai pic.twitter.com/W4bkzUmfCD — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

READ | After 1382 New Cases, Mumbai's COVID Count Swells To 25,317; 6751 Patients In City Recover

Malls to remain closed

BMC notification further stated that all malls, market complexes and market shall remain closed in urban areas i.e. areas within the limits of Municipal Corporations and municipalities. However, shops selling essential goods in markets complexes are permitted. All standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes without any distinction of essential and non-essential, are permitted to remain open in urban areas excluding containment areas.

READ | Doctor's Association Opposes BMC's Direction Of Physical Exam Before COVID-19 Swab Test

However, in areas under Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and Malegaon Municipal Corporation if there are more than 5 shops in a lane/road then besides all shops selling essential goods up to a maximum of 5 shops selling non-essential goods in that lane/road will be permitted to remain open.

Moreover, Conditions and restrictions under the law which the liquor shops are having their permits and licences have been added. Following conditions stated below:

1) Under no circumstances over the counter sales of liquor can be permitted from such shops.

2) The E-commerce platforms may be utilised by the liquor shops permitted to do home delivery.

3) The guidelines issued by the state government and the state excise department shall be followed scrupulously.

Lastly, The jurisdictional state excise officers and ward officers will ensure compliance of these orders in its totality. The order issued by BMC Chief over liquor to be home delivered will be operational from midnight of May 22.

READ | COVID-19: BMC Appoints IAS Officers In Charge Of KEM, Sion & Nair Hospitals In Mumbai

READ | BMC To Acquire 100 Beds Of Private Hospitals In Each Mumbai Ward