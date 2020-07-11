Mumbai Civic Body BMC Thanks WHO For Acknowledging Dharavi's Success With COVID Measures

Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), responded to a tweet by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in which the UN health body acknowledged Dharavi's shining success at managing the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also cited Mumbai's example on how COVID-19 outbreaks can be brought under control, even when they occur in densely populated areas.

Read: Over 15 Lakh Quarantined In Mumbai Since Virus Outbreak: BMC

WHO acknowledges BMC's efforts

In its tweet, WHO recognised many countries and potential hotspot regions like Vietnam, South Korea, and Dharavi in Mumbai for using different methods like testing, contact tracing, isolation and timely treatment of the infected to break the chain of transmission,

In response, the Mumbai civil body thanked the WHO for acknowledging ‘Mission Dharavi’ wherein the BMC collaborated with residents to 'chase the virus' from one of the most densely packed areas of the city. The tweet further added that the BMC would keep up the efforts and continue to weed out the virus from Mumbai one block at a time.

Read: Doctor's Prescription Won't Be Required For Covid Test In Mumbai; BMC Gives Testing Boost

Thank you @WHO for acknowledging #MissionDharavi where we partnered with citizens to #ChaseTheVirus from one of the most populous blocks of the city



With your guidelines & Mumbai’s community efforts, we will beat #COVID19 one block at a time by Tracing-Tracking-Testing-Treating https://t.co/UoGfACgxmQ — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 10, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected over 12,3 million people worldwide and the global death toll stands at 557,279 according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus resource centre. India has reported 793,802 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with 21,604 reported deaths.

Read: Fishing Community Seeks Help From BMC As Mumbai Witnesses Incessant Rainfall

Read: WHO Chief Says COVID-19 Outbreaks Can Be Brought Under Control, Cites India's Example

(Image Credit PTI)