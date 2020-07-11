WHO Chief Says COVID-19 Outbreaks Can Be Brought Under Control, Cites India's Example

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a statement on Friday, said that no matter how intense an outbreak of COVID-19 a region experiences, there are always ways to bring the situation back under control. Ghebreyesus' statement comes as the virus has infected over 12.3 million people with over 556,383 deaths around the world.

COVID-19 can be defeated

According to reports, the WHO Director-General cited examples of countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, New Zealand, Italy, Spain, South Korea, and India as a way to show that it is very much possible to get outbreaks under controls.

As per ANI report, Ghebreyesus cited Dharavi's example while noting that the best way to break the chains of transmission was through testing, tracing, isolating, and treating the sick alongside community engagement. He noted that creating awareness is also plays a big part in defeating the pandemic.

In Vietnam,Cambodia,Thailand, New Zealand, Italy, Spain, South Korea&even in Dharavi, a densely packed area in Mumbai, strong focus on community engagement&basics of testing, tracing, isolating&treating the sick is key to breaking chains of transmission&suppressing the virus: WHO pic.twitter.com/CaliMES9w2 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

There are many many examples from around the world that have shown that even if the #COVID19 outbreak is very intense, it can still be brought back under control: Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. https://t.co/k9rdIQ8pnU — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

US pulls out of WHO

In other news, after the months-long war of words, United States formally withdrew from the World Health Organisation (WHO) earlier this week. The move comes amid an overwhelming battle against COVID-19 pandemic which has now infected over 3.2 million across the 50 states with the death toll over 136,000.

Donald Trump has repeatedly accused the World Health Organisation of covering for China and its handling of the virus. According to reports, the US’ letter of withdrawal, effective July 6, 2021, has been submitted to UN secretary-general António Guterres, triggering a one-year withdrawal timeline.

(Image Credit AP)