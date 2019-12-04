Mumbai Central Gets Certified As The First 'Eat Right Station' In The Country

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday conferred the Mumbai Central station in Mumbai with the ‘Eat Right Station’ certificate with four stars rating as a part of their ‘Eat Right India’ movement which was launched last year. The focus of the movement is on improving the health and well-being of people by ensuring that they eat healthily. According to a press note, the Mumbai Central Railway Station is the country’s first “Eat Right Station.”

“Mumbai Central station has been judged on the basis of compliance of food safety and hygiene, availability of healthy diet, food handling at preparation, transhipment and retail or serving point, food waste management, promotion of local and seasonal food and creating awareness on food safety and healthy diet,” the press note stated.

FSSAI, WR, IRCTC train food handlers

FSSAI, along with the Western Railways (WR) and the Indian Railways Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has trained food handlers, both in canteens and base kitchens. They inspected catering establishments at the station, certified and rated the standard of food.

About Eat Right India Movement

The Eat Right India movement is built on two broad pillars of Eat Healthy and Eat Safe. It aims to engage, excite, and enable citizens to improve their health and well-being. Led by FSSAI, it is a collective effort to make both the demand and supply-side interventions through the engagement of key stakeholders. On the demand side, the focus is on the social and behavioural change of the consumers and leading them to make the right food choice. On the supply side, the focus is mainly on encouraging the food business to reformulate their products and provide more nutritional awareness to the consumers. It includes issues like hygiene maintenance, proper water disposal and following safe food practices. Established under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the FSSAI is established under the Food and Standards Act, 2006. It is a statute body related to food security and regulation in India.

(With ANI Inputs)