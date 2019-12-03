Mumbai Food: These Places In The City Will Treat Your Tastebuds With Delicious Tacos

A taco considered as a traditional Mexican dish consisting of small hand-sized corn or wheat tortilla topped with a filling of chicken, seafood, vegetables, and cheese. The tortilla is folded around the filling and eaten by hand. They are generally garnished with various condiments including salsa, guacamole, or sour cream, with vegetables, such as lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and chillies. If you want to taste this dish from Mexican cuisine, visit these places in Mumbai for the best experience:

Bombay Canteen

The restaurant is located near the Kamla Mills in Lower Parel. The place is known for serving a variety of tacos and appetizers. The quirky interior and menu of the place also offer street food like Pav Bhaji and Bhel among others.

Taco Bell

The restaurant is well known in Malad for its Mexican and fast food. It is located in the food court of Oberoi Mall. The place has multiple Mexican dishes. Grab Double-decker Taco and Mexican pizza to experience the essence of Mexican cuisine.

Sammy Sosa

The restaurant located in Andheri has majorly focused on Mexican cuisine. It is at Oshiwara Link Road, near the Mega Mall. Tacos and Burritos are must-try dishes of the restaurant. Not only food but this place also have different types of beers in its menu too.

Bastian

Bastian is located at Neelkamal Waterfield Road, Bandra and is known for its delicious seafood like the spicy tuna crispy rice and crab curry among others. You can plan a brunch with your squad and visit Bastian. You can also try crabs and lobster there.

Wasabi by Morimoto

Wasabi by Morimoto is a Japanese restaurant in Taj Mahal Hotel & Palace. The place offers numerous veg and non-veg mouth-watering dishes. Not only tacos but you can find a range of Japenese food there. Try to dine out here in the evening to catch the beautiful scenery.

