Mumbai: City Records Highest Single Day Spike With 217 COVID-19 Cases, Total At 1308

A day after CM Uddhav Thackeray extended the state lockdown due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), its capital city - Mumbai saw its highest single-day spike of 217 cases on Sunday. According to the daily Coronavirus report shared by BMC, 16 patients died and 26 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours in Mumbai. The city's COVID-19 tally stands at 1308 cases and 91 deaths, while the state tally stands at 1982 cases.

Maha govt cancels 2nd semester exams for Class 9 & 11; scraps last board exam of Class 10

Mumbai: 217 new cases

Kejriwal's Delhi govt replaces Markaz Masjid in Covid health bulletin with 'Special Ops'

Maharashtra lockdown extended till April 30

After PM Modi's conference with all state chief Ministers, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, announced that lockdown will be extended in Maharashtra at least till April 30. Moreover, he added that while it is possible for the government to lift the lockdown in certain places, lockdown in major areas like Mumbai will continue and on a stricter level. He warned people to maintain social distancing to avoid another extension of the lockdown.

He also stated that the state was testing and screening the highest number of cases, with 29000 already screened in Mumbai itself. He added that the reason for higher deaths in Maharashtra is due to high-risk patients with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, kidney failure etc. In some cases, the cases have been detected at the last moment, which has led to higher fatalities.

Kejriwal confirms lockdown extension, says 'PM has taken correct decision to extend'

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. The government also shut all educational institutions and postponed all exams, except the 10 & 12th board exams. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Five states extend lockdown till April 30; total cases at 8447