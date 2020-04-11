Kejriwal Confirms Lockdown Extension, Says 'PM Has Taken Correct Decision To Extend'

In a massive decision, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday has revealed that PM Modi has taken the decision to extend the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. Without mentioning how long the lockdown is extended, he said that 'PM has taken the right decision'. While the Centre is yet to make a formal announcement, confirming the lockdown extension, sources state that several state Chief Ministers like Udhhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), Kejriwal (Delhi) and Punjab have backed extending the lockdown in the PM-CM conference held earlier in the day. India's current tally at 7447 with 239 deaths.

PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 11, 2020

Sources report that during the interaction with all state CMs, PM Modi remarked 'Jaan hai to jahan hai' adding, "When I had addressed the nation I had said that to save life of every citizen, lockdown and social distancing are very important." Hinting at the extension of lockdown but in a staggered manner, sources state that PM Modi has said we must allow labourers and farmers to return to work remarking ‘Jaan bhi aur Jahaan bhi’. In the meeting, the PM and all the CMs were seen wearing masks amid rising coronavirus cases, and some state's directive making mask compulsory. Moreover, PM Modi too has hinted towards extending the lockdown, but has directed states to also ready an exit plan for a staggered lockdown post- April 14.

While Odisha and Punjab have officially extended the lockdown, several other states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu are mulling to extend the lockdown atleast till end of April. Some other states like Chhatisgarh, Meghalaya, Kerala, which have not seen a rapid increase in cases, have preferred a selective lockdown, relaxing curfew in most parts and limiting lockdown to COVID-19 hotspots. Most states have also readied exit-plans in case the Centre does not announce a nationwide lockdown post-April 14.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 6565 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 642 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 1574. 239 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

