Mumbai: COVID-19 Dampens New Year Celebrations; Sec 144 Imposed Till January 7

An alarm has been sounded in Mumbai after the city reported a sharp increase in daily COVID-19 cases with a steep rise in Omicron infections. In light of the worsening Coronavirus situation, the Mumbai Police has ordered a complete ban on New Year celebrations, both indoor and outdoor, with effect from Thursday, December 30.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the Greater Mumbai police ordered a total prohibition on all kinds of New Year celebrations or gathering held in public or private spaces between December 30 to January 7. Moreover, Section 144 of the IPC, restricting the gathering of more than 4 people in one place, will remain in force till the said date, in light of the increase in COVID-19 and Omicron cases in Mumbai.

"In light of the surge in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the new Coronavirus variant, 'Omicron' in view to prevent danger to human life, health and to curtail transmission of the virus, I hereby prohibit any New Year Celebration, program, function, gathering, party, or activity happening in closed or public spaces including restaurants, hotels, bars, banquet halls, resorts, clubs or rooftops, etc," read the circular issued by Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Greater Mumbai.

Notably, despite the rise in infections, a huge rush of passengers was seen at Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai on Wedmesdau evening.

Maharashtra: Huge rush of passengers seen at Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai even as COVID cases continue to surge



Mumbai records 2,510 new COVID-19 cases

The Maharashtra government had convened a meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to review the situation and preparedness. The meeting was held on the day when Mumbai reported 2,510 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise from the 1,377 infections it reported a day ago, and one more death. With fresh additions, the Coronavirus tally in the metropolis rose to 7,75,808, while the death toll increased to 16,375, as per data released by the government.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 85 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, the highest single-day tally recorded so far by any state in the country, taking the overall count to 252.