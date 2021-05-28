Mumbai CP Warns Against Fake COVID-19 Tests, Says 'Get Tested Only At ICMR-approved Labs'

In a bid to avoid unforeseen circumstances, Mumbai's Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale on Friday urged citizens to get their COVID-19 tests done only at ICMR-approved laboratories. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the top cop asserted that the cybercriminals, taking advantage of a spike in demand for COVID-19 tests, are posing to be lesser known labs providing testing, and as part of their malpractice are even collecting samples and then sending no or fake reports.

"Testing Times! Cybercriminals, taking advantage of rise in demand for COVID-19 tests, are posing to be lesser known labs providing testing - even going to the extent of collecting samples and then sending no or fake reports," the Mumbai top cop wrote on his official Twitter handle. He even embedded a picture with the post, which read 'First Test, Then Book' and listed down a way to check the authenticity of the lab, if at all they go for testing in a private one. The way was to add the 'fraud' word before a specific lab while searching it online as this will help people get an idea about its past record and if it was involved in any fraudulent activities.

Testing Times!

Cyber criminals, taking advantage of rise in demand for Covid-19 tests, are posing to be lesser known labs providing testing - even going to the extent of collecting samples and then sending no or fake reports.



Follow these steps and be informed.#BeCyberSafe pic.twitter.com/pdp7OPya1X — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) May 28, 2021

Case of fake COVID-19 test in Mumbai

As per officials, as the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai began to grow, there was witnessed a subsequent rise in demand for RT-PCR as well as Rapid testing. Unable to book slots in ICMR-approved laboratories, most people began resorting to private laboratories and began searching for nearby private labs through their phones and computers. This did not go unnoticed by the fraudsters, who began to offer a home visit to collect samples. They then, cheat patients by either sending a fake negative report or going untraceable.

It is pertinent to mention here that in March, the Central unit of the Navi Mumbai police’s Crime Branch has busted a gang that issued fake COVID-19 negative test reports.

This is not just in the case of COVID testing, even in the case of vaccination there have been witnessed discrepancies. As per reports, while Co-WIN is the only government-certified portal to book slots for vaccination, there emerged portals and apps under the same name, which promised to provide slots for vaccination on immediate payment. The people, who moved ahead with the app and made the payment were of course duped. Not just this, there were also apps that promised delivery of life-saving medicines like Remdesivir and duped the people.

(Credit-PTI)