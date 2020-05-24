Mumbai Crosses 30,000-mark With 1725 New Cases; City's Overall COVID Growth Rate At 6.61%

Crossing the 30,000-mark, Mumbai on Sunday, reported 1725 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 39 deaths, as per BMC report. The BMC has reported that the overall COVID-19 growth rate in the city from May 16 to May 22 was 6.61%. The city's tally stands at 30359 cases with 988 fatalities, with 8074 recovered patients.

Mumbai: 1725 new cases

1725 new #COVID119 positive cases have been reported in Mumbai today; taking the total number of cases to 30,359. Death toll rises to 988 after 39 deaths were reported today: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai pic.twitter.com/B7OMHCX9Jr — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

Mumbai's COVID-19 growth rate

The BMC has also bifurcated the city's wards on the basis of <8% or >8% growth rate. As per the report, eight wards - RC (8.9%), T(11.9%), RS(9.4%), PS (10.9%), PN (11.9%), S(10%), N (13.7%) and ES (82%) have reported greater than 8% COVID-19 growth rate, while other wards have been deemed 'low-risk wards'. The civic body has opined these wards will need stricter containment measures.

Mumbai airport flights resume

After CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the state needs more time to resume domestic air travel since the multiplication of the virus is picking up in the state, NCP minister Nawab Malik stated that the government has allowed the commencement of domestic flight operations from May 25 in its financial capital- Mumbai. The city's airport stated that 50 flights - 25 take-offs and 25 landings will be allowed from Monday. The airport has advised a 14-day quarantine for all domestic arrivals.

Mumbai under containment

The BMC has reduced its containment zones from 2,800 to 692, by excluding sealed buildings and chawls, which will be self-managed by the society. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - with 1541 cases and 60 deaths. The city has allowed online delivery of liquor and has commenced local train services only for Railway employees.

Maharashtra redefines COVID-19 zones

After extending lockdown till May 30, the state has divided its COVID-19 zones as “red zones” and “non-red zones", instead of red, orange, and green zones - based on death count and doubling rate. As per the new definition, Maharashtra's red zones are Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgoan, Akola and Amravati, while the rest of the state are non-red zones. While stringent restrictions prevalent in the previous red zones, the rest of the state has been allowed to open up as per MHA's Lockdown 4.0 guidelines.

