Centre Confirms Domestic Flights From Most States On May 25; Andhra, Bengal To Start Later

After a long day of negotiations, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Sunday, announced all domestic flights will commence in 1/3rd capacity, except for Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Puri stated that the two states will begin operation on May 26 and May 28 respectively. Moreover, he added that Tamil Nadu has capped the number of flight arrivals at 25 in Chennai airport.

It has been a long day of hard negotiations with various state govts to recommence civil aviation operations in the country.



Except Andhra Pradesh which will start on 26/5 & West Bengal on 28/5, domestic flights will recommence across the country from tomorrow. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 24, 2020

After CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the state needs more time to resume domestic air travel since the multiplication of the virus is picking up in the state, NCP minister Nawab Malik stated that the government has allowed the commencement of domestic flight operations from May 25 in its financial capital- Mumbai. The city's airport stated that 50 flights - 25 take-offs and 25 landings will be allowed from Monday. The airport has advised 14-day quarantine for all domestic arrivals.

On Wednesday, after announcing the commencement of domestic air flights, Union Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the domestic flight operations shall be restricted to 1/3rd capacity of the approved summer schedule 2020 along with a new fare limit to make flights affordable. He said that for this fare structure sets a minimum and maximum level for three months - for e.g. Delhi-Mumbai flight fare will be set Rs 3500 and the maximum level at Rs 10000. Flight routes had been divided into 7 sections-flying times of fewer than 40 minutes, from 40 to 60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and from 180 to 210 minutes.

While the Centre has not mandated 14-day quarantine for domestic air travel passengers, several states like Punjab, Assam, Jammu-Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhatisgarh, Andhra Pradesh have mandated 7-14 day quarantine for incoming air passengers - some have extended it to rail as well as bus passengers. The Centre has also issued guidelines for all kinds of domestic travel (air/rail/train). Currently, India has 1,31,868 cases, with 54,441 recoveries and 3867 deaths.

