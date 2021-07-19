Mumbai Lawyer Attacked In Broad-daylight With Swords In Borivali; FIR Lodged

In a shocking incident, an advocate was attacked with swords and sticks in broad daylight in Mumbai's Borivali area on Sunday. The lawyer Satyadev Joshi was intercepted by a group of weapon-yielding goons on the street after they stopped his car mid-way. Forcing him to step out, the group of goons brutally lynched Joshi with swords and sticks.

The video of the horrifying attack was shared by Advocate Madan J Gupta on Twitter which showed 5-6 men attacking the lawyer with weapons as passersby ignore the incident. The client was also reportedly traveling with the lawyer when he was attacked. The incident has raised serious questions on the law and order situation in the financial capital.

Three arrested by Mumbai Police

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Mumbai Police has registered an FIR in the case, as per news agency ANI. The FIR has been filed under sections 307, 326,324, 504, and 506 of the IPC at the MHB police station in Borivali. Three persons identified from the video have been arrested as well.

The reason behind the attack is yet to be disclosed by the Mumbai Police however reports have claimed that it was allegedly over a property dispute with a Mumbai developer. The lawyer is said to have been brutally injured in the incident. He is seeking treatment at the hospital in Kandivali. More details are awaited.

