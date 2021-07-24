Last Updated:

Mumbai: Lift Collapse Kills Five In Worli; Aditya Thackeray Cites Overcrowding As Reason

Four people succumbed to their injuries as a lift at an unconstructed building in Worli collapsed on Saturday. Aaditya Thackeray says overcrowding caused deaths

Mumbai

A lift in an under-construction building in Worli, Mumbai collapsed, taking the lives of five people. The occurrence took place at the Ambika building in Hanuman Gully, Worli as notified by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). One person who survived the incident is currently being treated at the KEM hospital. His condition remains critical.

What went down at the construction site?

The incident that took place at 5:45 pm at an under-construction building in Worli was unexpected and saddening. Five people breathed their last while an ailing one was rushed to a nearby hospital as a construction lift came crashing down on Saturday. Locals who were present at the scene did not waste time in informing the police who arrived at the spot for investigation. 

What about the injured people?

The affected ones were immediately rushed to the KEM and Nair hospitals respectively. Upon reaching KEM, one person was declared dead while the other person who survived the crash still remained in perilous conditions. Chief medical officer. Dr Yusuf, chief medical officer, iterated regarding their condition. Sadly, all three victims who were taken to the Nair Hospital succumbed to their injuries.

Aaditya Thackeray reacts to the incident

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister, Aaditya Thackeray took notice of the Worli lift collapse incident. He was quick to point out that the incident happened because six people were on board a lift meant for only three. He acknowledged the death of four people and mentioned that one of them was still stuck inside. A rescue mission was underway to recover the trapped person, as mentioned by Thackeray. He conjectured by saying that the rescue team was doing its best to get him out.

