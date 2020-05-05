KDMC Restricts Movement Of People To Mumbai For Work From May 8; States Accommodation Plan

In a big development on Tuesday, the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided to prohibit the movement of people going to Mumbai for work from May 8. It stated that the government employees, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staffers and persons working in government hospitals from the KDMC area shall be provided accommodation in Mumbai itself by the BMC. On the other hand, persons working in banks and private offices in Mumbai have been directed to make their own accommodation arrangements in the city. They cannot return to the areas falling under the KDMC. For this purpose, the KDMC has asked both the public and private sector employees working in Mumbai to send their details such as name, mobile no., Aadhaar card, address, office address to kdmc.covid19.gov@gmail.com and kdmc.covid19.pvt@gmail.com respectively.

Mumbai Police restricts the movement of people from 8 pm to 7 am

Pranaya Ashok- DCP (Operations) Greater Mumbai promulgated an order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on May 3 prohibiting the movement of one or more persons in Mumbai for non-essential activities from 8 pm to 7 am. This restriction shall not be applicable to individuals travelling for medical reasons. The order also stated that the movement of one or more persons from 7 am to 8 pm will be regulated as per the new lockdown guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government.

Moreover, social distancing norms, i.e a distance of 6 feet must be followed at all times. Any individual contravening the Mumbai Police's order will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. This order would remain in force till midnight of May 17.

COVID-19 crisis

Currently, there are 46,433 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 12,727 persons have recovered while 1568 deaths have been reported. Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health stated that 3900 COVID-19 cases and 195 casualties were reported in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, 1020 persons recovered from the novel coronavirus in the same period, taking the COVID-19 recovery rate to 27.41%.

