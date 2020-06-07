Mumbai: With Lockdown Relaxations In Place, Locals Stroll, Jog At 'clean' Juhu Beach

As the country issues relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown, several locals on Sunday were seen strolling and jogging at Mumbai's Juhu Beach. Expressing happiness over the government's decision to provide relaxations in the lockdown, the locals said that they have never seen the beach this clean.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, one of the locals said, "I have never seen the Juhu beach so clean. People are coming out and enjoying themselves. I appeal to everyone to maintain social distancing and stay clean." Another local said, "Everyone is following precautionary measures like wearing masks. Police are also alert."

Maharashtra: People were seen strolling and jogging at Mumbai's Juhu beach earlier today. Deepak, a local says, "People are coming out and enjoying it. Everyone is following precautionary measures like wearing masks. Police are also alert". #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/GUI6ARcpHe — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

COVID-19 in Mumbai

Continuing its steady increasing trend of Coronavirus cases, Mumbai on Saturday, June 6, saw 1274 new cases and 57 deaths. However, in a minor reprieve, Mumbai saw 1181 people get discharged in the past 24 hours, narrowing the gap between active cases and discharged cases. The city's tally currently stands at 47,128 cases with 19978 discharged and 1575 dead.

While India has tested 1,37,938 samples in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 45,24,317 samples till date, Mumbai has only tested around 2.19 lakh samples, in spite of contributing to almost 20 percent of the total cases in the country. Reports state that the city has tested approximately 4000 tests per day throughout May. However, it added that the city has the capacity to carry out about 10,000 tests every day.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has increased its testing rate from 7,237 samples per day to 14,504 tests by May 31, as per reports. The state till Saturday has tested 5,37,124 samples in its 47 government labs and 38 private labs - with a recovery rate of 45.06% and fatality at 3.57%.

'Mission Begin Again'

Following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra has issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown-- 'Mission Begin Again' valid till June 30 in three different phases. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.

