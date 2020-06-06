Mumbai Sees 1274 Cases And 1181 Recoveries In Past 24 Hours; City's Tally Stands At 47,128

Continuing its steady increasing trend of Coronavirus (COVID-19) case, Mumbai, on Saturday, saw 1274 new cases and 57 deaths. But in a minor reprieve, Mumbai saw 1181 people get discharged in the past 24 hours, narrowing the gap between active cases and discharged cases. The city's tally currently stands at 47,128 cases with 19978 discharged and 1575 dead.

Mumbai: 1274 new cases

1274 #COVID19 cases & 57 deaths reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 47,128 & death toll to 1575: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation



Mumbai's testing rate constant

While India has tested 1,37,938 samples in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 45,24,317 samples till date, Mumbai has only tested around 2.19 lakh samples, inspite of contributing to almost 20% of the total cases in the nation. Reports state that the city has tested approximately 4000 tests per day throughout May, inspite of having the capacity to carry out about 10,000 tests every day. The state itself has increased its testing rate from 7,237 samples per day to 14,504 tests by May 31, as per reports. The state has currently tested 5,37,124 samples till date in its 47 govt labs and 38 private labs - with a recovery rate of 45.06% and fatality at 3.57%.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

The BMC has reduced its containment zones from 2,800 to 743, by excluding sealed buildings and chawls, which will be self-managed by the society. Moreover, ICMR's serosurvey to track the trend of Coronavirus spread has begun in 10 hotspots in the city. While Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - with 1889 cases and 71 deaths, recent BMC report shows Malad as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 10 days. The BMC has also warned citizens to monitor themselves for monsoon-related diseases, post-Cyclone Nisarga.

Maharashtra's 'Mission begin again'

Earlier on Sunday, following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra too issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown valid till June 30. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.