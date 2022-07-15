Mumbai Logs 365 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally At 2,640

Mumbai on Friday logged 365 new coronavirus cases and two fresh deaths, while 528 more patients recovered from the infection, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the overall COVID-19 tally rose to 11,20,537, while the death toll increased to 19,629, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) in a bulletin.

Significantly, Mumbai has been reporting three-digit COVID-19 cases since June-end, while it witnessed two deaths linked to the infection for the second day in a row. On Thursday, Mumbai had reported 339 coronavirus infections and two fatalities.

As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 11,442 tests, whose cumulative count rose to 1,76,78,543. On Thursday, 11,240 coronavirus tests were carried out in the metropolis.

Mumbai's overall tally of recovered patients rose to 10,98,268 with more 528 people declared as discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving the financial capital with 2,640 active cases, the BMC said.

The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98 per cent, while the positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 3.19 per cent. Of the 365 new COVID-19 cases, only 27 patients were symptomatic, according to the bulletin.

The growth rate of COVID-19 improved to 0.035 per cent between July 8 and July 14, while the case doubling rate was 1,970 days, it said.

