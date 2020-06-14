Mumbai Maintains A Steady Rise With 1395 New COVID-19 Cases; 4540 Samples Tested In 24 Hrs

Maintaining its continued rise of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai reported 1395 new cases and 79 new deaths. The city also saw 1039 recoveries taking its tally to 26,986 cases and the recovery rate stands at 46%. Mumbai's tally stands at 58,135 cases with 2190 deaths - of which there are 28,959 active cases narrowing the gap between active and recovered cases.

According to BMC's war room report, the city's positivity rate stands at 22.05%. The city has tested 4540 samples in the past 24 hours, taking the state's testing tally to 2,57,274 samples. BMC also reported that Nair hospital achieved a major milestone with the safe delivery of its 300th COVID positive mother - 245 mothers have already been discharged.

Maharashtra government, earlier in the day, capped the maximum price for COVID-19 tests (RT-PCR) at Rs 2200. Moreover, the maximum price for testing by collecting samples from home has been capped at Rs 2800. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had capped the maximum testing price at Rs 4500 but had then removed the all-India cap. Previously, the Tamil Nadu government capped the cost of testing to â‚¹3,000 and an additional Rs 500 for a home visit.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has clarified that the state government had not re-announced the lockdown. Moreover, to ease the burden on the police, Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope has announced a change in denotification of a COVID-19 containment zone - if no new infected patient is found there for 14 days in a row instead of the earlier protocol of 28 days. The Centre has asked the state to add additional ICU beds as 1189 out of 1206 Mumbai's ICU beds (98.59%) are filled, while 520 of 532 ventilators are also currently occupied. The BMC chief has assured that 300 beds will be added within a week.

The BMC has increased its containment zones to 825, while over 4,708 buildings and chawls have been sealed and being self-managed by the society. While Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - with 2030 cases and 77 deaths, recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 12 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 26 days is higher than national average of 17.4 days.