99% ICU Beds Occupied In Mumbai, 94% Ventilators Full: BMC Report

The BMC on Sunday released the data regarding the availability of beds in Mumbai amidst the peaking Coronavirus pandemic in the city during which it revealed that 99% per cent of ICU beds had already been occupied in Mumbai as of June 11. As per the report, 94% of the ventilators and 76 % of oxygen beds had also been occupied in the city as of June 11.

A few days ago, the BMC released ward wise control room numbers for information on COVID-19 and bed availability. The Municipal body has also announced that a dashboard giving information about the status of the crematoriums in Mumbai shall be ready by month-end.

COVID-19 in Mumbai

On Saturday, a day after Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the one lakh mark, its capital-- Mumbai which is the worst-affected city, reported 1383 new cases and 69 new deaths. The city also saw 795 new recoveries taking its tally to 25,947. Mumbai now has 56,740 cases and 2,111 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has increased its containment zones to 810, while over 4,627 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While Dharavi has been the most affected COVID-19 area, according to recent BMC reports, Borivali is the current most affected place with the doubling rate at 12 days. Currently, Mumbai's doubling rate stands at 25 days which is higher than the national average of 17.4 days.

Meanwhile, three Mumbai three hospitals-- Kasturba hospital, Nair hospital, and KEM hospital have been selected by ICMR for plasma trials. The hospitals are using the technique called 'Chemiluminescent Immunoassay' (CLIA) to check anti-bodies' levels.

