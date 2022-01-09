Mumbai Mayor Gives Warning To Those Not Following COVID Protocols; 'action Will Be Taken'

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday, January 9, visited Gateway of India amid a set of restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government. During her visit, she appealed to people to follow all the COVID-related guidelines to curb COVID infections in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters, Kishori Pednekar said, "Strict restrictions, SOPs can be brought in and action will be taken against those not abiding by them. I request people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, and not feel scared".

Earlier on January 4, the Mumbai Mayor had warned that the government might impose a lockdown in the city if COVID-19 cases crossed the 20,000-mark. Mayor Kishori Pednekar, addressing a press conference at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters had stated, "We will have to impose lockdown in Mumbai if daily COVID cases cross the 20,000-mark".

COVID in Mumbai

As of Saturday, January 8, Mumbai reported 20,318 new COVID cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to reports, the city has more than one lakh active cases. It is also learned that as many as 7,234 of 33,803 hospital beds in Mumbai are occupied.

Mumbai COVID guidelines

Considering the spike in COVID cases in the city, the Maharashtra government on Saturday imposed a few restrictions like schools, colleges, and other educational institutions have been closed. Movement of people has been allowed between 5 am and 11 pm but not in groups of more than five while in the nights only essential movement is allowed.

A maximum of 50 people are allowed to attend weddings while only 20 will be allowed at funerals. On state's commercial establishments, a limit on seating capacity and operational timings have been imposed. All domestic travel is to be allowed to those who are fully vaccinated and are in possession of vaccine certificates.

COVID situation in Maharashtra

As of January 8, Maharashtra reported 41,434 new COVID cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state also reported 133 Omicron cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 1,009. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state concerning the new COVID variant, Omicron. Till Jan 8, about 439 Omicron-infected patients were discharged.

(Image: ANI)