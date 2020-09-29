Mumbai MLA Hostel Evacuated After Bomb Threat By Anonymous Caller; Full Search Conducted

Mumbai Police late on Monday evening evacuated people from a MLA hostel in South Mumbai area near Mantralaya after a bomb scare. Reports state that an anonymous caller had called up to state that a bomb had been placed inside the hostel premises, following which the search and evacuation was carried out.

However, the police did not find any explosive material there and the police said the call must be a prank. MLAs and their assistants who were present in the hospital were soon evacuated after the call.

"Around 150 people were there in the building. We have checked thoroughly and have not found any explosive material. The phone number has been traced. Further action will be taken," police told ANI.

Maharashtra: Mumbai police evacuated people from MLA hostel after receiving a bomb threat call.



CM residence bomb threat

The MLA Hostel's bomb threat was taken seriously as earlier this month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree had also received threat call. Apparently, a man who claimed to be working for fugitive gangster Dawoon Ibrahim made phone calls with bomb threats, after which the security of the CM residence was beefed up.

State agencies were also been put on high alert, following the calls in addition to beefing up of security. The calls were said to be originated from Dubai. The matter was discussed in the cabinet meeting. The cabinet members had then termed it as a serious issue and had urged the Union Government's intervention in the matter.

