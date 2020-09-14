Hasin Jahan Files Plea Before Calcutta HC, Seeks Security Due To Death Threats

After receiving several threats on social media, Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan has filed a plea before the Calcutta HC seeking security for herself and her daughter. In her petition before the High Court, Jahan has alleged that the police have not taken any action despite lodging a complaint on August 9 after she received threats over a social media post on Ram Mandir. The matter is likely to be heard in court next week.

Cricketer Md Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan files plea before Calcutta HC, demanding security for herself & her daughter. Petition alleges police inaction on her 9 Aug complaint of receiving threats over a social media post on Ram Mandir. Matter likely to be heard next week. — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020

Hasin Jahan had shared a post on the occasion of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on August 4. The image shared included the picture of the Ayodhya Temple, Lord Rama, and a message wishing the Hindu Community on the occasion of the foundation laying ceremony. However, soon after the posting, she alleged that she had received death and rape threats for sharing the congratulatory message and consequently filed a complaint with the Kolkata Police.

'I have been continuously harassed'

Jahan has lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police Cyber Crime department at its Lalbazar headquarters on August 9, PTI reported. “This is very much unfortunate that I have been continuously harassed and abused by certain mean-minded people after I wished our Hindu brothers and sisters for the erection of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on 5th August 2020. Some people are continuously threatening me for taking my life (or) even raping and molesting also,” Jahan wrote in her complaint, as per the news agency.

“In this situation, I am feeling helpless and worried about my daughter’s future also. The continuous attack through all the social media like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter makes me jeopardized. Please help me as I am feeling insecure every moment. If this continues, I will be mentally depressed,” she had added.

Jahan had also urged the police to take immediate action, stating that she was feeling 'highly insecure' as she lives alone with her daughter. The police have not reported any arrests in the matter yet.

