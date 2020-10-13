Mumbai Hospital Fire: One Dead, 40 Injured After Apex Healthcare Facility Catches Fire

One patient succumbed and over 40 others were shifted to various hospitals after a fire broke out at Apex Hospital in Mumbai's Mulund area. The flames were first reported around 6:20 pm on October 12 following which the firefighters were rushed to the spot. As of now, the blazes have been doused, Mumbai Fire Brigade said.

Read: Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Godown In Kolkata

Read: Mount Kilimanjaro Fire: Efforts Underway To Douse Flames On Africa's Tallest Peak

Caused by overheating

Explaining the cause of the fire, MFB said that they were caused by an overheating of the generator. The Fire brigade has classified it as Level LO. While the fire killed one, all the other patients were admitted to various hospitals including Fortis, Maithagar, Mulund Jumbo centre & Astha Hospitals.

Read: Fire Breaks Out At Factory In West Delhi's Mundka

Read: Australia Braces For High Risk Of Flooding, Cyclones And Bushfires Due To La Nina

Representative image/ Pixabey