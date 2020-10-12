Australia Braces For High Risk Of Flooding, Cyclones And Bushfires Due To La Nina

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology on October 12 released a ‘severe weather outlook’ beginning from the month of October to April next year. The outlook highlighted that these months will be the ‘peak period’ for bushfires, heatwaves, floods, cyclones and thunderstorms. The departments took to its official Twitter handle as it said: “This year our focus is on #LaNina which is likely to bring more rain to eastern & northern parts”.

La Nina to bring more rain

As per the release, La Nina will bring in more rain to Eastern and Northern Australia. Also, the release highlighted certain things that the continent can expect in the coming months, including, increased flooding in Eastern and Northern part, risks pertaining to tropical cyclones, bushfires in most states, heatwaves and severe thunderstorms. A la nina event in the pacific ocean was declared by the bureau during late September. Although localised floodings were common, these months can see ‘widespread and prolonged riverine flooding’ in the eastern and northern parts. Dry areas can also experience rainfall.

On an average, the Australian region sees 11 cyclones every year. However, due to the influence of La Nina, this year a rise is expected in the average number of cyclones. The release said that cyclones can tend to develop at any time during these months. Citizens across Northern Australia were urged to stay prepared.

As per the release, ‘a wetter spring can lead to increased grass growth’. This can contribute to the risk of bushfires. Therefore, the bureau urged the communities to be prepared to fight bushfire and curb the damage that they can cause. Due to the impacts of La Nina, Australia this year, is expecting a decreased number of heat waves. While southern areas will be expecting lesser heatwaves, areas which are humid might go through a longer period of heatwaves, which can further pose a threat to human health. In the end of the release, the bureau emphasized on the need to understand weather so that one can act as per the situation and stay safe. The release also asked citizens to follow the advice given by the local emergency services.

