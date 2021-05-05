Mumbai: Over 200 Vehicles Arrive At City's First Drive-in Vaccination Centre, See Pictures

In an attempt to expedite Mumbai’s vaccination drive, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has opened a drive-in vaccination facility in Dadar West. Located in the parking lot of Kohinoor Square, the centre allows all people ageing 45 years and above to get the second dose of Covishield vaccines. The drive-in inoculation centre having seven rooms commenced its functions on May 4 and witnessed over 1200 getting their shots.

.@mybmcWardGN has started a new vaccination centre at Kohinoor Parking Lot, JK Sawant Marg, Dadar(W), for 45+ citizens coming for their 2nd dose of #Covishield



Starts at 10 am tomorrow & has 7 vaccination rooms.

A new vaccination centre by @mybmcWardGN at Kohinoor Parking Lot, JK Sawant Marg, Dadar(W), vaccinating senior citizens & specially-abled Mumbaikars driving in for their 2nd dose of #Covishield

Battered by the supply bottleneck of vaccines, BMC resumed immunization of those above 45 years on Tuesday. Later in a tweet, it revealed that a total of 227 vehicles had arrived at the Kohinoor vaccination centres on its maiden day. Furthermore, it said that a total of 1295 people revied vaccine jabs in the 7 vaccination booth, while 417 received their jabs in the comfort of their vehicles.

BMC said that the provision was specially made for senior citizens and those specially ables. Photographs of visiting the special vaccination centre made their way to the internet after being shared online by BMC. Many Mumbaikars also recorded and shared their experience of the city's first drive-in vaccination on Twitter.

Out of the 1295 Mumbaikars #vaccinated at the 7 Vaccination booths in Kohinoor Parking, 417 were vaccinated in the comforts of their vehicles.



This provision was made especially for senior citizens and the specially abled

Here's a list of centres where you can walk-in tomorrow for your second dose. Do check the vaccines available at the respective centres. Please carry your first dose certificate/SMS too

Mumbai get it's FIRST drive-in vaccination centre in #Dadar West at the Kohinoor public parking centre today. Facility is avl for the physically challenged and senior citizens.



Mumbai get it's FIRST drive-in vaccination centre in #Dadar West at the Kohinoor public parking centre today. Facility is avl for the physically challenged and senior citizens. The same premises were used for drive-in testing by the @mybmc last year.

First person to get vaccinated for Covid-19 in car at Mumbai's first drive vaccination centre in Dadar.

On May 4, the city of Mumbai recorded a plunge in COVID-19 cases for 2 consecutive days. However, COVID-appropriate norms were seen being flouted at some places. This was recently witnessed at the Dadar market in Mumbai, where a big crowd gathered despite restrictions on people venturing out till May 15.

Many citizens were seen without maintaining social distancing and some without masks at the Dadar market on Tuesday morning. While the government has imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 15, allowing for the opening of essential services from 7 AM to 11 AM, even though Section 144 is in place, that does not allow the gathering of multiple persons at a time. Meanwhile, Mumbai has shown improved performance in the handling of the COVID-19 cases. After touching a 5-digit number of daily cases, the cases have gone down by over 50 per cent in the last week.

