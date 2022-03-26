Mumbai Police Launches ‘Sunday Street’ Initiative; Roads To Remain Closed For Vehicles

From coming up with unique ideas to curb the spread of the COVID- 19 virus to trying out innovative action plans to create awareness about the traffic rules, the Mumbai Police have been at the forefront when it comes to initiating innovative plans.

Keeping up with the trajectory, reportedly, on Sunday morning, several roads in Mumbai will be shut for traffic for four hours, in order to allow local citizens to indulge in various outdoor activities like yoga, cycling, walking, skating and other activities on the streets as a part of an initiative launched by the Mumbai city police.

Mumbai City Police supports 'Sunday Street' initiative

Recently, Mumbai Police announced a new ‘Sunday Street’ initiative that aims at motivating the local residents to step out of their houses and engage in various sporting and wellness activities with their family and friends. Different stretches in the city and its rural areas will be opened up for restricted hours on Sundays for selective utilisation of residents who can participate in the wide-ranging scope of exciting exercises with their kids, other relatives and companions.

Places where the Sunday Street initiative will be observed

As per reports, Dorabhai Tata Road in Nariman Point, Carter Road in Bandra, Mind Space Road in Goregaon, Lokhandwala Road in D N Nagar (Andheri), Tansa Pipe Line at Mulund and Eastern Expressway in Vikhroli will be closed for vehicular movement between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and dedicated to local residents.

This is done as a step to provide relief to people from the long traffic and will not only provide citizens relief from traffic-free roads but it will also promote pollution-free commute.

People's reaction to Sunday street Initiative

As soon as the news surfaced online, netizens took to their Twitter handles and lauded the Police police' initiative towards change and betterment.

One of the handles tweeted, "Superb work sir !!! kudos This will be game changer for Mumbai Many people got illness due to prolonged stay inside houses due to corona. This will give them a Avenue to vent out and explore the free street by using the sunday streets initiative by your good office."

Another wrote "Good indeed.. Much needed.."

