Mumbai Police Raids Factory Producing Fake Currency Notes; 47-year-old Man Arrested

Mumbai Police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) busted an Indian banknote printing plant in the Pydhonie area of Mumbai on Wednesday, 24 November and arrested a 47-year-old male for manufacturing fake currency. According to Mumbai Police, the person who was apprehended was identified as Shabbir Hasan Qureshi.

The factory also produced Rs 1,60,000 in counterfeit notes and 53 bogus Rs 2,000 notes, according to the police. Shabbir's house also had a computer printer and other materials needed to make fake currency, according to the police. The offender was apprehended by the Pydhonie Police Station, and the police are searching for his accomplice. The investigation in the matter is underway, said police.

Fake Currency Notes

In a similar case, an official on Thursday, 24 November, said that police in Maharashtra's Thane city apprehended a man and seized fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 2.98 lakh from him. Riaz Abdul Rahiman Sikilkar, 37, was apprehended in the Charai region on Wednesday evening, he noted. Shailesh Salvi, the senior inspector of the Thane police crime branch's central crime unit, stated, "Based on a tip-off, a trap was laid close to a cinema house and the accused was caught. On being searched, he was found carrying a total of 149 counterfeit currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination each." At the Naupada police station, officers have lodged an offence against him under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he told PTI.

Nawab Malik Accuses Fadnavis

After the former accused the ex-Maharashtra chief minister of shielding criminals and facilitating fake currency racket, the war of words between Nawab Malik and Devendra Fadnavis proceeded unabated, earlier this month. The NCP spokesperson accused Fadnavis of appointing alleged criminals to government positions. He denied having any ties to the "underworld" as claimed by Fadnavis at a news conference earlier this month, claiming that the latter was making the allegation in order to "rescue" NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Wankhede has already been accused by the Maharashtra Minister of registering fraudulent cases in order to blackmail people and of creating a fake caste certificate in order to become an IRS officer.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

