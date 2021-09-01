Mumbai Police's 'immunity Unbreakable' Post Creates Mask Awareness Among Netizens

Mumbai Police's social media posts are both entertaining but effective with the use of memes and interesting graphics to make a big impression on netizens. On Tuesday, Mumbai Police shared a picture to highlight the use of masks and how it helps in keeping the immunity unbreakable. The caption of the post read, "An extra layer of the mask will always keep your immunity unbreakable; away from the grip of covid." The image shows the graphical representation of coronavirus, while a number of masks are also there. The text on the image reads, "Break The Virus. Layer Up The Safety."

What the netizens had to say

Since it was shared, the post has received over 5,000 likes, and the number is growing. People have also expressed their gratitude for the department's mask-related caution. It welcomed a lot of positive comments from the netizens. One comment read, "Keep it up Mumbai Police." Another Instagram user wrote, "Creativity level at its best."

Hilarious viral posts from Mumbai Police

Recently on August 22, the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Mumbai Police Department made another online viral post by composing an excellent Raksha Bandhan rhyme. They released an Instagram photo of three police officers wearing rakhi on their wrists with the caption, "There is a reason why Khakhi rhymes with Rakhi."

On August 19, Mumbai Police shared a hilarious meme on its official Instagram account, emphasising the necessity of adhering to the mask mandate in the fight against the COVID9 pandemic. As hyper-virulent variants of the new coronavirus, such as Delta and Delta plus, wreak havoc on Western countries' healthcare systems, Mumbai cops reminded residents about the dangers of not following the masking protocol. In the caption, the department wrote, "Smell the danger of virus! Question those who don't wear masks properly."

The Mumbai Police also used wrestling legend The Great Khali for one of their posts. They reshared a video of The Great Khali, with a humorous commentary to remind citizens of the need of wearing a helmet when riding a motorcycle. The Great Khali appears in the video attempting to put on a standard-sized black helmet. Mumbai Police re-posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "The ‘Great Khali’ knows that without a proper helmet, yeh ride ‘khali’ itne hi duur ja sakti hai!"

Image- @mumbaipolice/Instagram, PTI