'Mumbai Rains An Annual Disaster', Fume Netizens As They Share Chaotic Scenes Across City

Netizens fumed and stated that 'Mumbai rains were an annual disaster' as they shared chaotic scenes across the city as heavy downpour inconvenienced people.

Sunday was not a 'fun day' for many Mumbaikars as a few hours of rain left the city flooded in the wee hours. The heavy downpour not just stalled vehicular movement, water even entered the homes of citizens. Numerous netizens vented their displeasure over the scenes, and raised questions against the municipal corporation, government, meteorological department and more.

Netizens unhappy over Mumbai rains

While many Twitter users wrote about enjoying the rains, feeling romantic or the urge to have ‘chai and pakodas’ and shared memes, several of them were not pleased.

Most of them complained that the scenes were the same every year, and it was romantic but an ‘annual disaster’. Not just the buildings or slums, water even entered the KEM Hospital. Sharing a video of the water-logged area, a netizen termed it as a 'shame'.

Some even went to advise netizens to consider the flooding situation before casting their votes in the next civic elections. Some were surprised that just two hours of rains saw water rising ‘more than 10 feet in slums', while suggested that a proper investigation needed to be done against it. 

From the lack of qualified engineers to the lack of efforts for the drainage system, they stated that this was the 'story of every year', as no improvement was seen. Many also expressed their anger at the no warning on the likelihood of heavy rains.  

Some extended their pleas for the safety of the homeless and the street dwellers.

Mumbai rains

Meanwhile, 10 persons were killed due to the late night downpour.  A red alert has been issued by the Indian Meterological Department, as per a BMC official and that the city would receive 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall at some places. 

The rainfall recorded was 213 mm rainfall at Santacruz, 197.5 mm at Bandra and 174 mm at Colaba in the city. Mumbai’s local train services were disrupted across Western, Central and Harbour lines and services have been suspended. 

(With PTI inputs)

