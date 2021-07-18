'Mumbai Rains An Annual Disaster', Fume Netizens As They Share Chaotic Scenes Across City

Sunday was not a 'fun day' for many Mumbaikars as a few hours of rain left the city flooded in the wee hours. The heavy downpour not just stalled vehicular movement, water even entered the homes of citizens. Numerous netizens vented their displeasure over the scenes, and raised questions against the municipal corporation, government, meteorological department and more.

Netizens unhappy over Mumbai rains

While many Twitter users wrote about enjoying the rains, feeling romantic or the urge to have ‘chai and pakodas’ and shared memes, several of them were not pleased.

Most of them complained that the scenes were the same every year, and it was romantic but an ‘annual disaster’. Not just the buildings or slums, water even entered the KEM Hospital. Sharing a video of the water-logged area, a netizen termed it as a 'shame'.

Some even went to advise netizens to consider the flooding situation before casting their votes in the next civic elections. Some were surprised that just two hours of rains saw water rising ‘more than 10 feet in slums', while suggested that a proper investigation needed to be done against it.

From the lack of qualified engineers to the lack of efforts for the drainage system, they stated that this was the 'story of every year', as no improvement was seen. Many also expressed their anger at the no warning on the likelihood of heavy rains.

Some extended their pleas for the safety of the homeless and the street dwellers.

#MumbaiRains are no more romantic, it is an annual disaster. — Kiranjit Kaur (@kaurkiranjit1) July 18, 2021

Water logging in KEM Hospital, Mumbai. Such a shame for the state government and BMC. BMC has always failed to stop the water logging issue in Mumbai. #MumbaiMonsoon #Mumbai #MumbaiRains #BMC #bmcmumbai Its time for Shiv Sena to teach a lesson this BMC election! pic.twitter.com/odIqGl4fcT — Prashant Tiwari (@prashant2590) July 18, 2021

I feel helpless but government should do something about it in such situations for those who are homeless 🙏 @ShivSena #MumbaiRains #MumbaiWeather — Suraj mankali (@MankaliSurya) July 18, 2021

Just two hours of Heavy rains & Complete Financial capital (Mumbai) under the floods & water logging.

Water raised more than 10 feet in slums.



Proper investigation needs to be done, @mybmc is answerable to all the chaos created all of sudden.#MumbaiRains #floods #bmcmumbai #bmc — Dr. Hritik R. Mishra (@DrHritik) July 18, 2021

Do we have any permanent solution for this? Or have to accept the fact that we don't have enough qualified engineers?😂😂.

BMC will take special care of 2 inch illegal construction but not 100km2 sewage system 😂#MumbaiRains — Raj Ravi (@imravi584) July 18, 2021

It's almost 16 years completed for 2005 .

heavy rain is not new for mumbai .

Bt the #MCGM #BMC never learn d lessons or they don't want to work for the Mumbaikar

that time also shivsena in the power n still shivsena ... 16 years is too much time .think Mumbaikar.. #MumbaiRains — Manyogisha.... (@Yogiii21) July 17, 2021

It's raining and it feels good sitting inside having tea and able to watch it by your window. But wonder what it feels like sitting or living under a bridge or roadside and not able to sleep or go anywhere due to such downpour? Praying for all those people right now🙏#MumbaiRains — Aditi Bhardwaj (@dee_wajj) July 17, 2021

Things are worst.... i have faced water logging issue from last 3-4 years... nothing happens.. not even a little improvement.



Future is really not so good. — Vishal Bharambe (@vishalsince91) July 17, 2021

Yeah Aditi feeling same here.

The rains have showed us that all wards of BMC municipal corporation with all corporators slept for whole 5 years with no work on sewage and drainage which water logged Mumbai fully. — Rajnish Vishwakarma (@RajnishVishwak1) July 17, 2021

Only after one hour rain this is situation.



Don't known what is issue why it happen every year.



Today its height with in one hour water every where pic.twitter.com/Olj983chrB — RAVIKANT GUPTA 🇮🇳 (@ravikant_100) July 17, 2021

Why your drainage system never works ???

just an hour of rain and it shows the real picture of @mybmc monsoon preparation #chinchpokli #kalachowki #Bmc pic.twitter.com/vEjw8VdU5S — Animesh Parmar (@animeshparmar15) July 17, 2021

Mumbai rains

Meanwhile, 10 persons were killed due to the late night downpour. A red alert has been issued by the Indian Meterological Department, as per a BMC official and that the city would receive 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall at some places.

The rainfall recorded was 213 mm rainfall at Santacruz, 197.5 mm at Bandra and 174 mm at Colaba in the city. Mumbai’s local train services were disrupted across Western, Central and Harbour lines and services have been suspended.

(With PTI inputs)