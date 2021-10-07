Last Updated:

Mumbai Rains: BMC Informs About Light-to-moderate Rainfall In City Today

Mumbai weather forecast for Oct 7 was put out on Twitter by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It informed about light to moderate rainfall in city.

Mumbai will receive light to moderate rain across the city, and its suburbs, along with the possibility of intense spells and thundershowers in isolated places, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday. The statement further said that a high tide of around 4.54 meters is expected at 12:13 p.m. The statement thus reads, "Light to moderate spells of rain or thundershowers at isolated places in city and suburbs.”

The BMC further provided details on the average rainfall over the past 24 hours. As per the information provided, Central Mumbai received 11.81 mm of rainfall, followed by 14.88 mm in the Eastern suburbs and 6.67 mm in the Western suburbs. This is substantially lower than the previous week’s average rainfall. After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned about heavy rainfall for Maharashtra, the intensity has seen a dip with moderate rainfall throughout the state. Earlier, a yellow alert was issued by the IMD in the state.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past few weeks as a part of the late monsoons. According to a report released by the IMD, a depression was formed in the Bay of Bengal earlier in August, which resulted in the formation of low-pressure areas. This has caused heavy rainfall along the eastern coast of India. Informing about the same, an IMD official stated that a cyclonic circulation persists over Vidarbha and Marathwada, which means the ghat areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next weeks. The IMD further said that the heavy rainfall activity will continue till September 25, after which there will be light to moderate rainfalls over the next few weeks. Meanwhile, the depression has also resulted in heavy rainfall in other states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and West Bengal. Delhi received a lot more rainfall in September than the city did in August. Heavy downpours have hit the states over the past few days resulting in floods. The national capital still frequently wakes up to gloomy weather and very light rainfall is predicted in the city over the next few days.

With ANI inputs

