Mumbai Rains: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall & High Tide On Saturday; BMC Issues Dos & Don'ts

As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, forecasting "extremely heavy rainfall'' over the next 24 hours, heavy rains have lashed the metropolitan city and high tides are expected to occur at 11:38 am on Saturday. The IMD has predicted high tides of 4.57 metres amid extremely heavy rainfall in isolated regions of the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested the citizens to stay away from the seashore. The BMC took to Twitter to share dos and don’ts during the monsoon rains in Mumbai.

#IMDOrangeAlert@Indiametdept has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of Mumbai on 3rd and 4th July.#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/z2VftDCzWp — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 2, 2020

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Friday, with the IMD predicting intermittent moderate to heavy rain and "possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places" in the metropolis and surrounding areas on Saturday.

According to India Meteorological Department's Mumbai centre, the Colaba weather bureau reported 161.4 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm on Friday. During this period, the Santacruz weather station in the city recorded 102.7 mm rainfall.

Netizens share pictures, videos of Mumbai rains

As heavy rains poured across the city, Twitterati took the moment to share pictures and videos from their windows while enjoying the weather.

