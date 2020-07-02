Mumbai's Recovery Rate Surges To 63% With 5903 Discharged In 24 Hrs; City Tally At 80,262

In yet another major surge in recoveries, Mumbai on Thursday, saw 5903 individuals recover from Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours. The city also saw 1554 new cases and 57 new deaths, while the state recorded its biggest surge with 6330 new cases and 8018 new recoveries. Mumbai now has 80,262 COVID-19 cases and 4686 fatalities.

Mumbai: 5903 new recoveries

With the jump in recoveries, Mumbai's recovery rate at 63% has surpassed the national average of 59.52%. BMC has reported that there has been a 1.72% growth in cases this week with 3,39,796 samples tested till date - 6044 samples were tested in past 24 hours. The state's health minister Rajesh Tope has ruled out community transmission as cases in MMR rapidly rise, stating that most cases were either under institutional quarantine, home quarantine or had some contact history with positive patients.

Navi Mumbai under lockdown

While section 144 has been imposed in the city, areas adjoining Mumbai - the municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhansnagar, Panvel and Bhiwandi will be under complete lockdown for ten days from Friday onwards. While Mumbai is still the major contributor to the state's COVID-19 cases, the satellite areas have seen a rapid rise in cases as Thane district saw 1,322 new cases, taking its total to 9,138, while Kalyan is nearing 7,000 cases. Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area's tally stands at 6,823.

Reports state that non-essential services will not operate during this period, nor will the movement of vehicles for proposes other than medical and essential travel be allowed in Thane. In Mira Bhayandar, the civic authorities have re-imposed a total lockdown, including the closing of shops dealing in essential items, between July 1-10, while Ulhasnagar will lockdown between July 2 and 12. This re-imposition of lockdown comes after CM Udhhav Thackeray empowered DMs to decide to impose lockdown wherever necessary.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 754, while over 6253 buildings and chawls have been sealed and being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 18 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 120 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 41 days is higher than the national average of 17.4 days, while its positivity is at 23.16%