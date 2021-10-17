Mumbai Records 0 COVID Deaths Since Pandemic Began; Around 97% Inoculated With First Dose

In a significant development in the fight against COVID-19, India’s economic capital, Mumbai has recorded ‘zero’ deaths since the beginning of the pandemic on Sunday, October 17. The development comes at a time when the Maharashtra government has significantly expanded the vaccination programme in the city.

Announcing the landmark achieved today, the BMC further informed that most of the eligible population in the city has been vaccinated with the first dose.

Mumbai records 0 COVID deaths on October 17

BMC stated that around 97% of the total population has been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and around 55% have been administered both doses. The milestone achievement comes after days of efforts made by the Maharashtra government and BMC officials who have been working continuously to contain the spread of the contagious virus.

Mumbai and other cities of the state have faced series of stringent measures and lockdowns as cases have spurted in the state in huge amounts, during the second wave of COVID-19, that had stormed the country. Even after the cases fell in several other states as the second wave plummeted, Maharashtra took a significant amount of time to bend the COVID-19 curb.

COVID-19 situation in Mumbai

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 367 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths. 518 patients recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients to 727,084. There are around 5030 active cases in the city.

Significant drop recorded in COVID-19 cases in India

India reported 14,146 fresh COVID-19 infections on Sunday, as reported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The daily infection count has dropped to its lowest level in 229 days, with a daily positivity rate of 1.29 per cent. With the new cases, the total number of COVID cases in the country has now reached 3,40,67,719. In the last 24 hours, 19,788 patients have been recovered, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 3,34,19,749. The current rate of recovery is 98.10 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, the country's active caseload has dropped to 1,95,846 cases, the lowest level in 220 days.

Image: PTI/ Pixabay