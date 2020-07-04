Mumbai Reports 1180 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19; Recoveries Jump To 53,463

Mumbai on Saturday reported 1180 fresh cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus, taking the total number to 82,814, its civic body said. The number of recovered patients rose by 1,071 to 53,463. In the last 48 hours, 68 patients died due to the disease, posting an aggregate death toll of 4827.

The Brihanmubai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said of the 68 deaths, 51 patients had co-morbidities, 46 were male and 22 female. Three deaths were of patients below 40 years of age while 41 were of those above 60 and 24 were between 40 and 60.

There are now 24,524 active cases of COVID-19 in India's financial capital. Furthermore, the BMC said Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 64% while the overall growth rate of cases (June 27-July 3) is 1.71%. The number of Coronavirus tests in the city till July 3 is 3,49,913 and the doubling rate of cases is 41 days.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai police tweaked its 2-kilometre radius diktat imposed to curb needless travel during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and allowed people to move around in the nearby neighbourhood. In a tweet, the police said people were "permitted shopping closer to home (5am-9pm)" and asked them not to forget IDs and other documents while travelling for work. It also said night curfew was in force between 9pm to 5am with exemptions only for essential travel, including for medical and travel purposes.

Maharashtra outbreak

Meanwhile, hitting another alarming milestone, Maharashtra COVID-19 cases surged past 2 lakh with 7,074 new cases reported in the past 24 hours — single highest jump so far. The state also saw 3,395 patients recover, taking the recovered tally to 1,08,082 and recovery rate at 54.02%. The state also saw 295 fatalities — of which 124 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and the remaining 171 are from the previous period. Maharashtra COVID-19 tally stands at 2,00,064 cases with 8671 fatalities.

