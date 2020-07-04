COVID-19: 237 Personnel Of Maharashtra Police Test Positive; Active Cases Now 1040

As many as 237 personnel of Maharashtra Police tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 72 hours, taking the tally of active cases in the force to 1,040, informed the Maharashtra Police. So far, 64 personnel have succumbed to the viral infection.

In a tweet on Saturday, Maharashtra Police said that API Bhaginath Aadhav from Samtanagar Police Station, Mumbai, lost his life to COVID-19 and offered their condolences to the bereaved family.

API Bhaginath Aadhav from Samtanagar Police Station, Mumbai lost his life to Coronavirus.



DGP and all ranks of Maharashtra Police offer their condolences to the bereaved family.

Coronavirus outbreak

Maharashtra on Friday reported 6,364 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 198 deaths. Of these 198 fatalities, 150 have passed away in the past two days and 48 others have succumbed previously. Maharashtra's tally stands at 1,92,990 with 1,04,687 recovered and 8376 fatalities.

Meanwhile, India reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 22,771 cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. With these new cases, India’s coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 648,315, out of which there are 2,35,433 active cases in the country and 394,227 cases have been cured/discharged or migrated. As many as 442 deaths due to COVID-19 have also been reported taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus across the country to 18,655.

