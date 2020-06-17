Mumbai Reports 1359 New Cases And 77 Deaths; Patient Doubling Rate Stands At 29 Days

With 1359 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Wednesday, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 61,501. At present, there are 26,921 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The number of recovered soared to 31,338 after 298 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 77 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, propelling Mumbai's casualty toll to 3242. 53 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

About 2,69,608 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till June 16. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 2.43% from June 10-16. The novel coronavirus cases in RC, RN, RS wards grew at a rate of over 4%. Moreover, 3,68,791 senior citizens have been surveyed for SPO2 by visiting 21,64,506 houses. While there are 834 active containment zones currently, 5205 buildings have been sealed. As of now, 20,365 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in Mumbai is 29 days.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Recovery Rate At 52.8% As Cases Soar To 3,54,065

1359 new #COVID19 positive cases and 77 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases stand at 61,501 and death toll is at 3242: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/im2KZ09RFp — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Read: COVID-19 Contact Tracing Ramped Up In Mumbai: BMC Tells Bombay HC

BJP demands withdrawal of BMC circular

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya wrote to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal demanding the withdrawal of a recent circular which prohibited private laboratories on sharing the COVID-19 positive test report directly with the patient. As per the circular dated June 13, the private laboratory must share the COVID-19 positive test report only with the BMC, which in turn will share it with the patient. However, in the scenario of a patient testing negative for the novel coronavirus, the report can be directly shared with him/her.

The circular adds that private hospitals shall be entitled to get suspect COVID-19 cases tested directly through laboratories. At the same time, the COVID-19 positive test reports shall be shared with the BMC instead of the private hospital. According to the former Lok Sabha MP, this new protocol could result in a delay in the COVID-19 patients receiving treatment. Furthermore, he alleged that the logic for the new guidelines given in the circular is absurd.

Read: Mumbai: MMRDA Adds 1,000 Beds To COVID-19 Hospital