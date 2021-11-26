Mumbai Reports 230 COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths

Mumbai on Friday reported 230 new coronavirus infections and three fatalities, a civic official said.

It took the tally of coronavirus cases in the country's financial capital to 7,62,185, and death toll to 16,322.

The city had reported 179 cases and four deaths the day before.

As many as 34,690 COVID-19 tests were conducted, taking the total of samples tested so far to 1,23,00,578.

As many as 248 recovered patients were discharged from the hospitals during the day.

There are 2,343 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai now.

Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97 per cent.

The average period needed for the caseload to double is now 2,682 days, while average growth rate of cases was 0.03 per cent for the period between November 19 to 25.

