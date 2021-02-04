Mumbai Reports 463 New COVID Cases; Active Cases Drop To 5489

As the COVID-19 vaccination phase-2 commences, Mumbai on Thursday, reported 463 new cases and 5 deaths. With 591 recovered cases, the cured tally rose to 2,92,816. Mumbai has only 5489 active cases with 11,378 fatalities - taking the total cases to 3,10,597.

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 94% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.21%. BMC reported that 26,90,152 samples have been tested till date with an 11.34% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 579 out of 1048 ventilator beds are vacant, while 1043 out of 1732 ICU beds are vacant, till date. Health Ministry said that 44,49,552 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 with 3,10,604 vaccinated in past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, India's richest civic body - the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) unveiled Rs 39,038.83 crore budget for the year 2021-22. In a relief to citizens, no additional civic tax or licence fee was proposed in the budget by the BMC, with the budget inflating by 16.74 percent more than the last fiscal when it had presented a budget of Rs 33,441 crore. In the 11.51 crore surplus budget, the civic body is expecting a revenue of a Rs 27,811.57 crore from various sources, including property tax, water and sewage charges, compensation in lieu of octroi and DP fees, which is Rs 636 crore less as compared to the Rs 22,448 crore estimated revenue of FY 20-21.

A provision of Rs 750 crore for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) was made in the budget, and the BMC also announced to give Rs 406 crore loan to it to enable it to pay gratuity to 3,649 employees. The civic body has estimated Rs 18,750 crore for FY 21-22 from the Rs 14,637.76 crore in FY 20-21 for the capital expenditure works and has proposed to the government to declare the BMC as a single planning authority for entire city for its integrated planning and development. The opposition parties, however, criticised the budget of the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC - alleging that the budget showers various concessions to the rich people.

