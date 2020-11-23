Mumbai Reports 800 New COVID Cases With 11,319 Samples Tested; City Tally At 2,76,507

As Maharashtra government mandates testing for people travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat, Mumbai on Monday, reported 800 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 14 deaths. Testing only 11,319 samples in 24 hours, BMC reported 372 recoveries taking cured tally to 2,52,499. With the reconciliation of 2390 cases, Mumbai's tally rose to 2,76,507 with 10,141 active cases and 10,687 fatalities.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally rises to 91,39,866; PM-CM meeting tomorrow

Mumbai: 800 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 91% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.30%. BMC reported that 17,85,308 samples have been tested till date with a 15.44% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 367 out of 1168 ventilator beds are vacant, while 792 out of 1947 ICU beds are vacant.

PM Modi to discuss spike in COVID-19 cases with state Chief Ministers on Tuesday

Maharashtra restricts travel

With new COVID-19 hotspots appearing in Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat, the state government released a revised SOP applicable for passengers entering Maharashtra by air, trains, or road from the above-mentioned states. As per the new SOP, for domestic air travel, passengers shall not be allowed to board the flight without a COVID-19 (RT-PCR) negative test report which should have been done within 72 hours. On landing, if passengers do not have the test reports on landing, they will have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR testing.

Meanwhile, for rail passengers shall carry COVID-19 (RT-PCR) negative test report before entering Maharashtra done within 96 hours. Those who do not possess the COVID-19 negative test report will be screened for symptoms and body temperature at the stations. For road passengers, the SOP mandates screening them for symptoms and body temperature.

Avoid gathering at Ambedkar memorial in Mumbai on Dec 6: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai COVID situation

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 390, while over 4280 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Goregaon as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 170 days, while Sandhurst Road is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 583 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 233 days is higher than the national average of 73 days.

Mumbai clocks 1092 COVID cases as testing increases again; city tally at 2,74,572