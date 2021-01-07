Mumbai Sees 665 New COVID Cases & 7 Deaths; 3 City Hospitals To Hold Vaccine 'dry Run'

Recording single-digit COVID fatality, Mumbai on Thursday witnessed 665 new cases and 7 new deaths due to the virus. The city also saw 379 new recoveries taking cured tally to 2,77,192. Mumbai's tally rose to 2,96,984 with 7756 active cases and 11,162 fatalities.

Mumbai: 665 new cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 93% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.21%. BMC reported that 24,46,999 samples have been tested till date with a 12.1% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 559 out of 1137 ventilator beds are vacant, while 1058 out of 1886 ICU beds are vacant, till date.

Second nationwide dry run

Holding a review meeting with all state health ministers, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan sought keen oversight and personal indulgence of health ministers, principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries of states and union territories to lead the second nationwide mock drill on the COVID-19 vaccination scheduled to be held on January 8. The drill will be held at three-session sites of 736 districts across 33 states and union territories, the health ministry said in a statement. In Mumbai, Cooper Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital and BKC jumbo facility will hold the vaccine dry run, tomorrow.

"The objective of the mock drill on COVID-19 vaccination is to simulate the actual vaccine administration event," the ministry said. The entire planning of the vaccination drive including beneficiary registration, microplanning and vaccination at the planned session site will be tested under the leadership of district collector or district magistrate. The dry run will also familiarise the state, district, block and hospital-level officers on all aspects of COVID-19 roll-out - with Dr. Vardhan overseeing the dry run in Chennai.

Mumbai COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has limited its containment zones to 211, while over 2405 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 227 days, while Dadar is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 795 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate is at 366 days - which is higher than the national average of 260 days.

