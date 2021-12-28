Mumbai Sees 70% Uptick In Daily COVID Cases, Reports 1,377 New Infections In 24 Hours

With Omicron cases breaching the 600 mark in the country, overall COVID-19 infections have also started plummeting across states. Maharashtra, on Tuesday, observed a massive surge in coronavirus cases, recording 2,172 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. In the same time period, Maharashtra recorded 22 COVID-related deaths, with the highest number of infections being recorded in the state capital, Mumbai.

India's economic capital, Mumbai, recorded a 70% uptick in daily COVID cases as out of the total fresh coronavirus infections in the state, 1,377 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the city, bringing the total number of current cases in Mumbai to 5,803.

28th December, 6:00pm



Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 1377

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 338



Total Recovered Pts. - 7,48,537



Overall Recovery Rate - 97%



Total Active Pts. - 5803



Doubling Rate - 841 Days

Doubling Rate - 841 Days
Growth Rate (21 Dec - 27 Dec)- 0.09%

The death toll has alarmed the state officials, as the fatality rate now stands at 2.12%. Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron cases at 167. However, no new Omicron case was detected on Tuesday. Around 1,098 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 65,04,83. With this, the recovery rate in the state stands at 97.65%.

As per data provided by the state government, currently, 1,11,232 people are fighting the disease and are being treated in home quarantine and 910 people are in institutional quarantine.

The state government further informed that out of 6,86,45,512 lab samples, 66,61,486 have been tested positive (9.7%) for COVID-19 until Tuesday in Maharashtra.

Omicron cases in India

India has reported over 150 new Omicron infections in a day, with Goa and Manipur reporting their first cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases of the new strain of COVID-19 to 653. With the increase in cases, the Union government has issued warnings to all states and Union territories, urging them not to relax their guard.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 167 cases followed by Delhi at 165, Kerala (57), Telangana (55), Gujarat (49) and Rajasthan (46).

On the positive side, data provided by the Union Health Ministry has revealed that 186 of the 653 persons who became infected have recovered or migrated. According to the data, India's total COVID-19 cases increased to 3,47,99,691, with 6,358 new infections, while active cases decreased to 75,456.

