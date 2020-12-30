Mumbai Sees 714 New COVID Cases; City Airport Rolls Out 13-min Test For Intl Arrivals

With a minor rise in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Wednesday, reported 714 new cases and 13 new casualties. The city's recoveries rose to 2,92,722 with 594 new patients cured in past 24 hours. Mumbai's tally rose to 2,92,722 with 8292 active cases and 11,107 fatalities.

Mumbai: 714 new cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 93% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.21%. BMC reported that 23,41,022 samples have been tested till date with a 12.47% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 553 out of 1137 ventilator beds are vacant, while 1040 out of 1886 ICU beds are vacant, till date.

Mumbai's 13-minute COVID tests

International passengers who will arrive in Mumbai Airport will get COVID-19 test results in just thirteen minutes said the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday. Mumbai airport is the first one to adopt the express test method by Abbott 'ID Now' - costing Rs 4,500. Currently, Mumbai airport witnesses an average of 30-35 such tests per day, said CSMIA with 400 tests done till December 28.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had seen 664 UK passengers, with 61 of them were quarantined in the city. The official added that a total of nine international flights landed in the city during the day. Elderly passengers and pregnant women were exempted from the compulsory quarantine rule, while the 254 passengers who tested COVID-19 negative were allowed to travel to other states.

The BMC has already announced that travellers from UK, Europe, Middle East, and South Africa would be kept under institutional quarantine for 14 days. RT-PCR tests for the individuals would be conducted only on the 7th day from their day or arrival at the passenger's cost. If the report is found negative, the passenger would be allowed to be discharged with a home quarantine stamp and an undertaking to remain under home isolation for the next seven days. If found positive, the passenger would be moved to a COVID-19 Hospital. Moreover, the Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew in all cities from December 22 to January 5, 2021 to tackle the Christmas-New Year case rise.

