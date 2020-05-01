Mumbai Sees 751 New Cases & 5 Deaths As India Enters Extended Lockdown Till May 15

As Maharashtra saw its highest single-day spike in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, its financial city - Mumbai, on Friday, saw 751 new cases and only 5 new deaths. BMC stated that of the 751 new cases, 399 cases had tested positive across various testing labs in the city. The city's current tally stands at 7625 cases and 295 deaths.

Here's where you can check if your district is a Red, Green or Orange Covid Zone

Mumbai: 751 new cases

Lockdown restrictions in Maha to be lifted zone-wise: Uddhav

Maharashtra's red, orange and green zones

Earlier in the day, the Centre released the list of COVID zones - red (130), orange (284) and green (319). Maharashtra has 14 classified red zones, 16 orange zones and 6 green zones. Red zones in Maharashtra are - Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Mumbai Suburban. On the other hand, with no new cases for 21 days - Osmanabad, Washim, Sindhudurg, Gondi, Gadhchiroli and Wardha fall under green zones.

India's nationwide lockdown extended by 2 weeks post-May 4 as COVID-19 cases soar to 35365

Mumbai under containment

The BMC has set up 1036 containment zones throughout Mumbai, even though 321 zones were opened up as they had not reported any new case for past 14 days. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - recording 388 cases with 18 deaths. BMC is also going to distribute anti-malarial Hydroxychloroqune tablets among Dharavi residents.

Moreover, the Centre's inter-ministerial team which has visited several areas of Mumbai's containment zones - has recommended adding more isolation beds as the number cases rise in Mumbai. With the rise in cases, the government has ruled out lifting the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after May 3 and CM Thackeray has reiterated that trains will not resume operations. Though Maharashtra has kept a strict lockdown in place, after MHA allowed the movement stranded migrants and students across states, the state government has issued an SOP to facilitate the same.

Coronavirus Live Updates: Nationwide lockdown extended till May 17; new guidelines issued