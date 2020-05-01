Here's Where You Can Check If Your District Is A Red, Green Or Orange Covid Zone

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan on Friday has written to Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories designating Red, Orange and Green zones, as the total tally of Coronavirus cases reached 35,043 in the country.

The Health Secretary in her letter said that since the recovery rate of those infected by the deadly coronavirus has gone up, hence the Ministry is designating various zones under broad criteria. This comes two days before the end of the Covid lockdown.

The letter states that earlier the districts were designated as hotspots based on cumulative cases and doubling rate.

She said that the current classification is based on the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing, and surveillance feedback.

Defining the green zone, the letter states that a district will be considered under green zone if there are no confirmed cases or there is no reported case in last 21 days.

As per details, 130 red zones have been marked across the country, 284 orange zones, and 319 green zones districts.

The maximum number of red zones are in Uttar Pradesh (19), followed by Maharashtra (14), Tamil Nadu (12), Delhi (11) and West Bengal (10).

The list will be revised on a weekly basis or earlier and communicated to states for further follow-up action.

Metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have been designated as red zones in the new classification.

Till now any red or orange zone districts could become a green zone if no fresh case of coronavirus was reported for 28 and 14 consecutive days respectively.

HERE IS FULL LIST

Letter To Chief Secretaries by ankit on Scribd