Mumbai Sees Continued Dip In COVID-19 With 281 Cases In Past 24 Hrs; City Tally At 4870

Seeing a further dip in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai on Saturday, has reported 281 cases with 12 deaths, as per BMC report. Of the total cases, 78 patients had tested positive on 22 April in various labs around the city and 167 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The city's COVID-19 tally stands at 4870 cases and 191 deaths.

Coronavirus Live Updates: MHA orders reopening of non-essentials; cases soar to 24,942

Mumbai: 281 fresh cases

BMC has stated that three units of plasma has been collected from eligible donors and is ready to start plasma therapy clinical trial on eligible patients. Moreover, five more patients have been screened to donate plasma. Plasma extraction will be done at Nair hospital, stated BMC before plasma therapy being done in Mumbai Municipal Hospital.

Mumbai's containment zones rise to 1036 as cases cross 4500; govt mulls lockdown extension

Mumbai under containment

The BMC has set up 1036 containment zones throughout Mumbai since the rise in the number of cases. As of April 24, that number reduced to 751 as 231 zones were removed from containment due to no new case in the past 14 days. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - recording 241 cases with 14 deaths.

BMC is also going to distribute anti-malarial Hydroxychloroqune tablets among Dharavi residents as a preventive measure. Moreover, the Centre's inter-ministerial team which has visited several areas of Mumbai's containment zones - has recommended adding more isolation beds as the number cases rise in Mumbai. BMC has started surveying people above 60 years of age who are obese, diabetic, and hypertensive- checking their oxygen levels on a ward-basis and picked up for further action, if they reveal low oxygen levels.

Mumbai reports 357 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in 24 hours, city tally soars to 4589

Mumbai- Pune lockdown extension likely

Earlier in the day, sources in Maharashtra government informed Republic TV that there was no possibility of lifting the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Pune Metropolitan Region after May 3, when the national lockdown is set to end. As per these sources, such regions in the state shall continue to remain under lockdown due to the increasing number of cases. It is likely that the current restrictions will remain in place at least till June, as per sources.

Covid Lockdown to be extended in Mumbai & Pune beyond May 3, likely till June: Sources