Covid Lockdown To Be Extended In Mumbai & Pune Beyond May 3, Likely Till June: Sources

Sources in the Maharashtra government informed Republic TV on Saturday that there was no possibility of lifting the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Pune Metropolitan Region after May 3, when the national lockdown is set to end.

As per these sources, such regions in the state shall continue to remain under lockdown due to the increasing number of cases. It is likely that the current restrictions will remain in place at least till June. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed that the number of containment zones in Mumbai has increased to 1036.

Read: 'Don't Panic Over Centre's COVID-19 Projections For Mumbai': Maha Health Min Rajesh Tope

Distribution of wheat and rice at subsided rates

Currently, there are 6,817 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 840 persons have recovered while 301 casualties have been reported. On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray revealed that the state government had started distributing wheat and rice at subsided prices to saffron ration cardholders for the month of May and June in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. While 3 kg of wheat will cost Rs.8 per kg, 2 kg of rice will be provided at Rs.12 per kg. According to the CM, this move shall benefit 3 crore people. He also spoke to his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot pertaining to the arrangements for bringing back students stuck in Kota.

Maharashtra Government has started distributing 3kg of wheat at ₹8/kg & 2kg rice ₹12/kg to 3 Crore saffron ration card holders for May and June. About 4.5 lakh metric tonnes will be distributed. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 24, 2020

Read: Maharashtra: Hundreds Flout Social Distancing Norms As Crowd Gathers At Market In Mumbra

Raj Thackeray puts forth suggestions

On Thursday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray giving suggestions pertaining to the rejuvenation of the state economy in the wake of the nationwide lockdown. Highlighting that restaurants and canteens had been shut for 35 days, Raj Thackeray called upon the state government to allow them to operate a parcel service with social distancing measures. Thereafter, the MNS chief pointed out that the state treasury was fast depleting due to the absence of economic activity in the lockdown period.

Claiming that excise duty on liquor amounted to a yearly gain of Rs.14,000 crore for the Maharashtra government, he contended that there was "no harm" in opening wine shops. He maintained that this would commence much-needed income flow for the state. Raj Thackeray asserted that this money could be used to provide PPE kits to the healthcare staff and free meal service for the people.

Read: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Dials Rajasthan's Gehlot; Discusses Student Repatriation From Kota

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: MHA Orders Reopening Of Non-essentials; Cases Soar To 24506